‘I am at peace’: Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal health condition

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, the Tallahassee Democrat confirmed with the Bowden family on Wednesday.

Bowden, 91, coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, building the program into a national power by amassing a 304-97-4 record over that span. He won 12 ACC titles and two national championships. FSU’s national titles under Bowden came in 1993 and 1999.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement to the Democrat. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 and was previously hospitalized in 2020.

He is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.