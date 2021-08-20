I-59 traffic at Collinsville to be redirected for road repairs

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — I-59 traffic near the Collinsville exit will be diverted next week for crews to complete roadwork.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), crews will work to correct dips at bridge ends on Exit 205 on Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Crews will work on the southbound side and divert traffic to interchange ramps on Tuesday, while the northbound side will be taken care of on Wednesday. The interchange will be controlled by a temporary sigal during these times.

Motorists can expect delays on I-59 and Alabama 68 and are encouraged to pursue alternate routes.