I-565 widening will begin June 14

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Limestone County will begin Sunday evening, the Alabama Department of Transportation said Thursday afternoon.

Reed Contracting will widen some sections of I-565 to provide three lanes of travel in each direction, as well as resurface more than 7 miles of I-565 from the I-65 interchange to just west of County Line Road, ALDOT said.

During June, crews will set barriers and shift eastbound traffic lanes in the overnight hours, ALDOT said. Work is expected to take place from 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

After that, daytime work will begin to widen the eastbound roadway, primarily around the Mooresville Road exit. ALDOT said two lanes will be open in each direction during the widening.

Reed Contracting has an incentive in its contract to complete the project before Dec. 17, 2021.

The $14.3 million project is the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.