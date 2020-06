LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The I-565 road widening project could start as early as Monday.

According to the Decatur Daily, that construction crews will put up warning signs this week.

ALDOT Design Engineer Clint Baker shared the information with the Decatur area metropolitan planning organization on Tuesday.

The project will resurface six miles of I-565 from the I-65 exit to the County Line Road exit.

Much of the widening will use existing shoulders to expand to three lanes in each direction.