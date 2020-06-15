I-565 widening project begins

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — It’s a road project that’s been a long time coming, but on Monday morning, drivers who travel along Interstate 565 in Limestone County can rejoice in knowing that a third lane will become a reality.

Sunday evening, the I-565 widening project began, causing some traffic backup in the eastbound lanes just before the Mooresville Road exit.

The $14.3 million project is the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Sunday night’s work included setting concrete barriers and shifting lanes.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the work will end at 6 a.m. Monday, but drivers along their morning commute should be aware and take note of the changing roadway.

Reed Contracting is doing the widening and the project is expected to be completed before December 17, 2021.

The seven-mile stretch of road included in the project extends from I-65 to County Line Road.

As the project continues, ALDOT asks that drivers pay close attention to the lowered speed limits.

An incentive is being offered to Reed Contracting if the project is completed early.