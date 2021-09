HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — I-565 will get fresh striping this week.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), a subcontractor will stripe the interstate between I-65 and County Line Road.

The rolling operation will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, September 27 through October 1, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures and delays during work hours.