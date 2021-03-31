HydroFest returns to Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – HydroFest is coming back to Lake Guntersville for summer 2021.

Tickets will be on sale on April 1, that’s not a joke. You can enjoy an extreme summer event featuring the fastest boats as they race on an oval course at speeds reaching 200 MPH.

The event will be on June 26-27.

Organizers say there are several ticket opportunities for fans to enjoy the weekend on the South’s Fastest Water. Attendees can enjoy the race their way with day passes, personal tent spaces, or a weekend pass.

For more information and ticket sales, check out www.guntersvillelakehydrofest.com, call 256-582-7015 or stop by the MCTS office upstairs at the Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce.

