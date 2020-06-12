HydroFest may be canceled on Guntersville Lake, but the show will go on – virtually

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Friday, H1 and Guntersville Lake HydroFest announced the race for the Southern Cup will still take place as scheduled on Saturday, June 27.

The race will move online – to H1 Unlimited’s Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels. Nine teams will compete in the virtual race, which starts at 1 p.m.

The race day events will mirror not only the H1 schedule and rules, but the course on Guntersville Lake as well.

The race will be aired locally at the Brick in Guntersville and two restaurants in Albertville: Santa Fe and Jeffersons. There will be a drawing for VIP tickets to the 2021 Guntsville Lake HydroFest and merchandise giveaways at all three community watch parties.