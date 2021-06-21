Hydrofest is back at Lake Guntersville this weekend

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Hydrofest will be back on Lake Guntersville this weekend, bringing the excitement and thrills of “The South’s Fastest Water.”

Several classes of jet-skis and hydroplane boats will race Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. The gates will open at 9 a.m. and tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online or at the gates.

Hydrofest officials said parking will be off-site with bus transportation running from 8:45 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will cost $5. The recommended parking lot are:

Traveling 431 North from Birmingham/Gadsden/Anniston: Guntersville High School 14227 Us Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976 Cherokee Elementary School 3300 Highway 79 S, Guntersville, AL 35976

Traveling 79 North from Birmingham: Cherokee Elementary School 3300 Highway 79 S, Guntersville, AL 35976

Traveling 431 South from Huntsville: Marshall County Park One 19348 US Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976

Spectators can bring beach umbrellas, folding lawn chairs, strollers, snacks, bottled water, and soda.

The following items are NOT allowed inside the venue gates:

Coolers of any kind (to include hard and soft shell coolers)

Tents

Grills

Alcohol or Illegal drugs

Air horns/Fireworks

Weapons (including knives and guns)

Pets (service animals are allowed)

Hoverboards, Bicycles, Skateboards or Motorized Vehicles

Questions can be asked by contacting info@explorelakeguntersville.com or 256-582-7015.