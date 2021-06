DECATUR, Ala. — The Highway 67 westbound lane closed on Monday evening near the intersection on Hickory Hill Road to replace a utility pole.

The outside, westbound lane, going toward Decatur, is closed and traffic merged around the work zone until 8 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Decatur Utilities ask that motorists in the area be aware of all crews and equipment in the work zone. Remain alert, and approach the work zone at a reduced speed.