HWY 53 awarded $2 million in ATRIP II funding

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Highway 53 will soon get some much-needed improvements thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the Alabama Transportation Infrastructure Program II.

ATRIP II announced Hwy 53 will receive $2 million in funds for turning lanes and signals.

Officials say this funding will be used to add north and southbound left-turn lanes and traffic signals on SR-53 at the intersections of Harvest Road, McKee Road, and Old Railroad Bed Road.

This intersection on Hwy 53 has been a major concern due to the high number of fatalities and accidents in recent years.

“I am proud to have worked with Governor Kay Ivey, Speaker Mac McCutcheon, Senator Tom Butler, and Commissioner Phil Vandiver in making this dangerous intersection a priority. This intersection has been a major concern and one of my top priorities. For far too long we have had fatal and serious car wrecks. This funding will improve public safety and will be a significant improvement,” said Rep. Andy Whitt.