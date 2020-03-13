HWY 231 repairs could take a year to complete

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation held a public meeting at Arab High School to discuss the closure of Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring.

Officials said clay and limestone added with rain have made it hard to work the area and figure out the movement of the landslide. When the road was built around 75 years ago, it was noted that sliding was a possibility

There hasn’t been any bidding on the project yet, but ALODOT said right now this could be a year-long project.

They would like to speed up the process to a matter of months and they are working to accomplish that. ALDOT said they may give an incentive for the contractor to work faster.

They plan to build bridges for both the north and southbound lanes. The design process is underway in Montgomery. ALDOT said they considered building a single four-lane bridge instead of two bridges but the elevation makes that difficult.

ALDOT says they are planning to accept bids by May 5 and plan to be able to notify the winning bidder by May 8.

The project is estimated at $18 million to complete.