Hurricane Sally Moving Onshore at 4am Wednesday Morning

BULLETIN Hurricane Sally Advisory Number 21 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020 400 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020 ...SALLY'S NORTHERN EYEWALL WITH HURRICANE CONDITIONS MOVING ACROSS THE GULF COAST FROM PENSACOLA BEACH FLORIDA WESTWARD TO DAUPHIN ISLAND ALABAMA... ...CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...

Sally moves inland this morning along the Gulf Coast. The hurricane is a Category 2 as of the 4am CT at advisory.

Rain estimates along the Gulf Coast approach 24″.

The official track keeps the strongest wind and heaviest rain south of the Tennessee Valley today and Thursday.

