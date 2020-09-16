Hurricane Sally Moving Onshore at 4am Wednesday Morning

BULLETIN
Hurricane Sally Advisory Number  21
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL192020
400 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

...SALLY'S NORTHERN EYEWALL WITH HURRICANE CONDITIONS MOVING ACROSS
THE GULF COAST FROM PENSACOLA BEACH FLORIDA WESTWARD TO DAUPHIN
ISLAND ALABAMA...
...CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY ALONG PORTIONS
OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...

Sally moves inland this morning along the Gulf Coast. The hurricane is a Category 2 as of the 4am CT at advisory.

Rain estimates along the Gulf Coast approach 24″.

The official track keeps the strongest wind and heaviest rain south of the Tennessee Valley today and Thursday.

