Hurricane Larry Pushes 2021 Season Past 2020 in Accumulated Energy

The 2021 hurricane season has been another active one. Like 2020, we’ve seen strong hurricanes make landfall on the U.S., and we’ve also seen an active first half of the season, just like 2020. 2021 has accumulated a very respectable 13 named storms by September 11. 2020 had racked up an unprecedented 17 named storms by this date, but 2021 is beating 2020 in a key metric used to measure the intensity of a hurricane season: Accumulated Cyclone Energy.

A.C.E. takes into account not just the number of named storms or hurricanes, but how long they maintain that intensity. Short lived strong storms will add some A.C.E. to the count, but the ones that last longer than a week at hurricane strength are the ones that usually boost the numbers, and 2021 has had quite the A.C.E. machine in Hurricane Larry. Larry was a long-lived major hurricane, generating over 30 units of A.C.E. in its lifetime.

More tropical activity is likely as we head through the second half of the season. We’ve already got another disturbance that is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the Gulf. We’ll keep you up to date on the tropics through the rest of the hurricane season.