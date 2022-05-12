HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Huntsville High School student-athlete put pen to paper officially signing to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Panthers girls basketball player Sariah Johnson will take her skills on the court to Tusculum University in Tennessee, where she’ll look to make an impact on the Lady Pioneers’ program.

Johnson says Huntsville has prepared her to take this next step in her athletic career.

“Huntsville High taught me leadership, responsibility and a harder work ethic than what I had,” Johnson said. “Coming here Coach gave me a job he gave me a job and I fulfilled my task and I’m so grateful for this school and the opportunities they’ve given me cause I would’ve never had those opportunities anywhere else.”

