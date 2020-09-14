Huntsville’s Rodney Smith Jr. featured in “Smile With Lay’s” campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, Rodney Smith Jr., will be featured on Lay’s chips as part of the company’s “Smile With Lays” campaign.

The Huntsville native is teaming up with Lay’s to help celebrate smiles across America. Smith was chosen by the company to share his story about how he inspired countless smiles all over the nation by providing free lawn care.

Smith will be featured on the Lay’s Salt & Vinegar, Cheddar & Sour Cream, and Kettle-Cooked original bags of chips.

His smile will be on bags available nationwide.