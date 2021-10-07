Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall adds five new stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville is adding new retailers just ahead of holiday shopping season.

In a news release, the mall listed the five stores as new retailers all of which recently opened in the facility.

The new retailers include:

Kloset Vanity: A locally owned women’s clothing store featuring unique and fashionable pieces. Located on the lower level near Belk.

“I went from window shopping in Parkway Place Mall to Owning a salon in Parkway Place Mall!” said Tiffany Michaels, owner of Malone + Walker. ” I’m literally watching my dreams unfold in front of me and I’m numb.”

One more store, Street Services Janitorial, is set to open in the mall on October 15. They specialize in recurring daytime or after-hours sanitation services and other types of cleaning for commercial spaces.

For a full list of retailers, visit parkwayplacemall.com.