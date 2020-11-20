Huntsville’s high schools moving to staggered schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High school students in Huntsville City Schools will go back to a staggered schedule after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students return on the staggered scheduled Nov. 30 and will remain on it until Dec. 23, when the winter holiday break begins.

Huntsville City Schools administrators said an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates among high school students was one reason for the staggered schedule, in addition to staffing considerations.

Several Huntsville high schools have had to move to virtual learning recently because of COVID-19. The staggered schedule does not affect students who are learning virtually full time.

The district said Wednesday that families have until Nov. 20 to change their child’s method of instruction.