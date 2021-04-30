Huntsville’s explosive economic growth hasn’t even peaked yet, builders say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The record number of homes built in the Huntsville-Madison County area has no end in sight.

There are more homes being built right now across Madison County than in the city’s 210-year history, Huntsville’s explosive economic expansion hasn’t even peaked yet, according to folks with the local home builders association.

That doesn’t come without pitfalls amidst what’s largely a nationwide lumber shortage.

“The average tradesperson is like 59 years old, and so we really need a lot younger group coming in,” said Barry Oxley with the Huntsville/Madison County Builders Association. “It’s a great career path for people because most people in the trades, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, bricklayers, painters.”

Oxley says there’s an extreme shortage of people who work in the trades in the midst of the biggest year for home building in Madison County’s history.

“I don’t know exactly how many people we need,” he said. “I don’t know of any trades company that’s not looking for employees. If you multiply that by how many companies are here, it’s in the hundreds.”

There already are not enough homes being built in the Rocket City to match the pace of population growth.

That’s one of the reasons why the Huntsville/Madison County Builders Association offers training courses to get people the skills they need to find jobs quickly.

“At one point, the National Registration of Home Builders, last year, published a report that said we’re about a million workers nationwide short in the trades,” Oxley said.

A year ago, an average-sized, 2,000 square foot house, could probably be built in five to seven months. Now, it’s looking like nine to maybe 12 months, depending on the size.

There’s kind of no end in sight for the delays figuratively, however, Oxley says there are many resources available to those who want to start a career, including programs that pay $15 to $16 per hour for beginners, and even some $700 programs for folks who want to become superintendents of construction sites, from scratch.

Anyone can call to become involved with a trades career, from 18 years old to those who want to be foremen and women of construction sites.

Those phone numbers are 256-217-9159 and 256-429-3969, or you can click here.