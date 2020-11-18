Huntsville’s Ethic Tech receives BBB Torch Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local businesses in north Alabama are being honored by The Better Business Bureau for their ethical practices.

On Tuesday, Ethic Tech in Huntsville was presented a Torch Award.

The Torch Awards promotes ethical practices – encouraging companies to uphold fair and balanced work.

Ethic Tech provides operations support, physical security and IT innovations among other things for their customers both nationally and abroad.

Owner and COO Kevin Long says their name says a lot about who they are as a company.

“Our company is called Ethic Tech for a reason. We really build a foundation off of best business practices and ethical business practices and the support of our employees and our customers. So this award just kind of solidifies that we are doing the right things,” said Long.

Typically, they’re all honored together at an event — but this year things will run a little differently.

The five winners will be acknowledged individually throughout the week.