Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program now open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now open and the city says they saw more than 200 applications in the first day.

Huntsville’s ERA program has more than $6 million to offer direct financial assistance on behalf of the tenant to landlords and utility companies to cover past-due payments of rent and utility costs.

To get assistance, you have to prove that you’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic along with several other requirements:

Households must have income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

One or more of the tenant household members have: Qualified for unemployment benefits; or Attest in writing that due to or during the pandemic, they: Experienced a reduction in household income; Incurred significant costs; or Experienced financial hardship Households must also demonstrate they: Are at risk of homelessness or housing instability by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice; or Live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions

The unit you are renting must be your primary residence and be located within the city limits of Huntsville.

The city says in the first nine hours of the program, 220 tenant households started the process of submitting their application. 29 landlords submitted applications on behalf of tenants.

Sarah Taggart is an attorney that represents landlords. She says communication between landlords and tenants during the application process is going to be key for success.

“It’s an application where either the tenant or the landlord can make the application but both of the parties both the landlord and the tenant have to be on board with this,” says Taggart.

Scott Erwin with Huntsville’s Office of Community Development says applications are currently being reviewed, verified, and documented. Once a request is approved, payments should be distributed to the landlord or utility provider within 14 days.

If you live in Huntsville City limits and need assistance, here is a link to apply. If you don’t have internet, you can call the number 211 for assistance.