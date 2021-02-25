Huntsville’s Church Street construction project opens new lanes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two lanes on Church Street and Pratt Avenue opened in Huntsville on Tuesday as the major road construction project continues to move forward.

According to the city, temporary lane shifts will occur during the next few days as they work to accommodate the new roadway set up.

The city says they will also be traffic control devices in place to help direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area due to changes at this intersection,

Visit the City of Huntsville’s Roadwork Updates page to view more projects.