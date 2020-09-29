Huntsville’s Christmas parade to be replaced with fireworks show this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There will be no Christmas floats or marching bands in downtown Huntsville this year.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s Christmas celebration in the city will be high in the sky.

Mix 96.9 and the Von Braun Center announced Tuesday morning that their annual Christmas parade would be replaced this year with a fireworks show at Joe Davis Stadium.

Parade organizer Blair Davis said in a news conference that organizing the parade usually begins right after the previous year’s parade, but real work hammering out details begins in late spring — which this year happened to be right in the midst of the spread COVID-19.

“We said if we’re going to put on a parade, we want it to be to the level that the community has grown to expect and love from us,” Davis said. “And it got to the point where if we didn’t make a decision soon, that’s not what we could do for our community.”

The fireworks show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Joe Davis Stadium. It will be free, but people will be encouraged to bring a blanket donation for Comfort Care Hospice.

Redstone Gateway and Redstone Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the event.