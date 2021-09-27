Huntsville’s Christmas Parade ‘Back in Action’ after being cancelled in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mix 96.9 and the Von Braun Center (VBC) announced on Monday that the 7th Annual Christmas Parade is coming back in full force this year! COVID-19 kept the event from happening in 2020.

Details for the parade were announced during a press conference held at the VBC, where Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Santa Claus, and several others were in attendance. The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Clinton Avenue near the post office and will head east down Clinton through downtown Huntsville.

This year’s theme: “Christmas: Back in Action.” They encourage those who plan to enter their floats in the parade to depict their favorite Christmas movie “in action”!

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Alison Kling, Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, the late Mrs. Eula Battle’s non-profit that provides free school supplies for teachers in Madison County.

Registration for floats is open now through November 1. Spots are limited and early registration is strongly encouraged.

For all parade info or to register, visit here.