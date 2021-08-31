Huntsville’s ADTRAN, ADVA announce merger to create global fiber networking company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s ADTRAN is fusing with German company ADVA to create what they call a “leading global, scaled provider of end-to-end fiber networking solutions.”

The merger will provide a comprehensive service for providing homes, business, and 5G infrastructure with secure fiber connections, cloud-managed Wi-Fi connectivity, and SaaS applications to optimize performance and improve customer experience.

“By joining forces, our combined firm’s portfolio will better position us to capitalize on this highly compelling global opportunity,” said ADTRAN Chairman and CEO Thomas Stanton.

“We expect the transaction will create significant long-term value for both companies’ stakeholders by increasing our scale and improving our ability to serve as a trusted supplier for customers worldwide,” Stanton continued.

The combined company will be called ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. with the global headquarters in the Rocket City and a European headquarters in Munich, Germany.

“Our shared vision and passion for innovative networking solutions will benefit our customers through an enhanced value proposition, including a fully integrated end-to-end architecture for enterprise, access and metro core markets,” said ADVA CEO Brian Protiva.

Stanton will serve as chairman and CEO of the new company, while Protiva will join the team as Executive Vice Chairman. The company will be dual-listed on the NASDAQ and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

We’re excited to announce we are combining with ADVA to create a global fiber networking innovation leader. Together, we will enable a fully connected world while advancing the next generation of communications networks. Learn more at https://t.co/sWfI8lxZ7B pic.twitter.com/W5VmW6FHeq — ADTRAN (@ADTRAN) August 30, 2021