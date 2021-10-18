Zeigler brings exploratory campaign for governor to North Alabama

(WHNT) — State Auditor Jim Zeigler brought his exploratory campaign for governor to north Alabama on Monday with two separate speeches.

One of Zeigler’s events, the second of the day, was a speech at Huntsville First Baptist Church for the Madison County Republican Executive Committee.

In his speech, Zeigler said he believes he is the right person to represent the people of Alabama.

“Our state government is sadly being run of the Montgomery insiders, by the Montgomery insiders, and for the Montgomery insiders,” Zeigler told News 19. “We need to change that. We need somebody that has stood up for the tax-paying public, who paid the bills for all the state government.”

Zeigler officially filed his campaign for Governor of Alabama in August, and will face incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, as well as pastor Dean Odle and former county commissioner Stacy George in the Republican primary.

His first event of the day was a speech for the Republican Women of Jackson County in Scottsboro.

The primary for the gubernatorial race, as well as other statewide offices, will be held on May 24, 2022.