HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Another public art display is coming soon to one of Huntsville’s newest buildings under construction, and you could be part of it.

Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville are looking for local artists to fill spaces inside Huntsville’s new city hall, slated to open in February 2024 at the corner of Gates Avenue SW and Fountain Circle (across Fountain from the current City Hall in space formerly occupied by a parking garage).

Four locations inside the new building will be filled with public art, including:

First-floor entrance, behind a security desk

Sixth-floor area outside the City Council member offices

Sixth-floor corridor between City Council member offices and the City Council chambers

Seventh-floor conference room for the mayor (likely audience to include city officials, visiting dignitaries, and business representatives)

The Huntsville Public Arts Committee and City have three main goals with these public art displays:

Create an experience that engages public servants and the general public with each location

Inspire a sense of reflection, community, and/or civic engagement

Generate a memorable sense of place authentic to Huntsville

Those eligible to apply must be professional artists with a portfolio, or teams led by an artist. All applicants must live within a 35-mile radius of Huntsville proper. Architecture, engineering and design firms, galleries, organizations, public art consultants, and project managers are not eligible unless they are part of an artist-led team. Applicants must be 18 years old and be eligible to work in the U.S. at the time qualifications are submitted.

Portfolios must include five existing works that:

Represent the artist’s capacity to create dynamic artwork

Demonstrate artistic excellence

Demonstrate the ability to produce artwork appropriate for all ages that also engages with Huntsville’s growing, diverse population

The five works must also be non-commercial in nature. In addition to the five required works, artists are also encouraged to submit a link to their professional website or portfolio that exhibits a more complete body of work.

For more information and the application, visit the Arts Huntsville website.