HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Want a chance to see future science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) leaders solve problems?

Oakwood University is inviting the public to the Camp OAKS Innovation Showcase on Thursday, June 30 at the Oakwood Community Health Action Center (1863 Sparkman Drive).

Camp OAKS brings together children in grades K-7, building confidence, intellectual property development, entrepreneurship, design thinking, persistence, creative problem solving, innovation, and collaboration over the course of four week-long modules.

Campers will share their experiences and completed projects from 1-3 p.m. Tours will be conducted for community members, including some from Marshall Space Flight Center. A pre-showcase celebration will be held from noon-1 p.m.

Camp OAKS was born out of NASA attorney and Oakwood alumnus Kristin Kiel’s desire to make STEAM camp exposure and experience available to all children. Current Oakwood students developed the curriculum, designed around state-of-the-art standards for science education.