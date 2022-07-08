HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Young entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean capped a two-week fellowship sponsored by the Huntsville-based Global Ties Alabama.

As part of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), members received a goodbye ceremony after working with local governments and organizations while pitching their own start-ups to help others.

The winner of this year’s fellowship pitch was Chevelle Campbell of Jamaica, who founded an emotional support program in her native country.

“Coming here I wanted to learn about trauma-informed care and to see some of those things in action, to see play therapy in action and they even facilitated going to another space to ensure that I learn all of that,” Campbell said. “So yes, being here in north Alabama has helped in terms of my direction, strategies for expansion, and more.”

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment and Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism hosted the most members of the group, lending them business help and getting ideas for their programs.