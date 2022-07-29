A young Huntsville Fire & Rescue cadet has died after finishing a training exercise, according to Huntsville City officials.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A young Huntsville Fire & Rescue cadet has died after finishing a training exercise, according to Huntsville City officials.

31-year-old Bryant McGowan died on Thursday, July 28 at Huntsville Hospital, the City reported.

McGowan, who was hired by the City in March 2022, was training to become a firefighter. Officials say the cadet “became medically distressed” on Thursday after completing a training exercise.

City officials say an on-site paramedic immediately helped McGowan. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to officials.

Mayor Tommy Battle is asking for the community to pray for the cadet’s family and colleagues during their time of loss.

“We are thinking of Bryant’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Battle said. “Bryant was a promising cadet who had a great career ahead of him as a firefighter with Huntsville Fire & Rescue. We are grieving the loss of one of our team members and know he will be missed by many.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen has said that the department is in touch with McGowan’s family. He also says the department has plans to provide support for current HFR employees.

“Our department is devastated to lose one of its own,” said McFarlen. “We will do everything in our power to ensure our employees get the support they need. Our thoughts are with Bryant’s wife and family.”

According to city officials, the incident in question is under investigation.