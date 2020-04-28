Young artist uses chalk to bring smiles to Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Monday was a beautiful day to practice social distancing at Big Spring Park. For those who got out, they saw chalk art come to life.

16-year-old Anna Creel spent more than 2-hours creating a chalk masterpiece that spells out Huntsville.

Creel has spent her time during the pandemic creating Disney and TV characters for people needing a smile, including COVID-19 patients and children from Make A Wish.

As people walked by, they couldn’t help but smile and take pictures.

“It’s peace throughout all of the chaos!” said Timeka Sharp.

“I’m glad people are receiving it and being encouraged by it. That’s the whole point of it,” said Creel.

Elements that make up Huntsville in the piece represent landmarks that make the area special, like a rocket and scenes from around Big Spring Park.

The chalk will not last forever, but for Anna, the smiles that came from her work will last forever.

“There is hope in the world because of Jesus. I hope that people can look at this and be encouraged by it. Find that hope,” said Creel.

You can find Creel’s art on social media. Just search Anna Beth Art on Facebook and Instagram.