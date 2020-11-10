Yes, North Alabama. Santa Claus is still coming to Parkway Place Mall this year.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The COVID-19 pandemic certainly isn’t putting a damper on a holiday tradition at Parkway Place Mall.

Santa will still be making his annual trip down from the North Pole to the mall and will see all the good boys and girls.

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet apart from the big man to ensure social distancing.

And Santa’s still excited to talk with children and hear their Christmas lists, too!

Santa arrives at the mall on Black Friday, November 27, and will be at the mall through Christmas Eve. He will be at Center Court in the mall’s lower level with his team of elves.

Visits with Santa will need to be scheduled online to ensure the best chance of getting pictures with him. Parents can select a date, time, and photo package, then head to the mall for their pictures.

The mall says walkups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

Masks are required before, during, and after photos.

Photos will be taken during the following times:

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Photos will not be taken on Monday, November 30 and Monday, December 7.

The Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares are canceled for 2020, but Parkway Place hopes the events will return in 2021.