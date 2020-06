HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To help schools better prepare for a safe return, Yellowhammer Brewing donated over 200 gallons of sanitizer to Huntsville City Schools.

The brewer tweeted a photo of the bottles of sanitizer Wednesday afternoon.

This month, thanks to support from local businesses, we were able to donate more than 200 gallons of sanitizer to Huntsville City Schools! pic.twitter.com/15sskajPtV — Yellowhammer Brewing (@YellowhammerAle) June 17, 2020

Yellowhammer thanked local businesses for their support and for helping make the donation possible.