HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — 104.3 WZYP is helping families out for Thanksgiving by giving away more than 100 turkeys next week.

The first annual Tory’s Turkey Drop will be held on Monday, November 14 at Landers McLarty Nissan on University Drive. The first 104 people to show up will receive a free frozen turkey.

“With everyone feeling increased prices on so many parts of daily life, I wanted to do something that might ease that burden in some way,” said Tory, WZYP’s midday host. “Hopefully 104 families will feel a little less weight on their shoulders by not having to worry about the price of turkeys.”

Everyone will be able to line up beginning at 3 p.m. with the first turkey to be given away at 4 p.m. The event will last until 6 p.m. or until they run out of turkeys!