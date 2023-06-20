HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The WWE Supershow is returning to Huntsville’s Von Braun Center (VBC) this fall, featuring several iconic names in the industry.

With around 300 live events held every year, the World Wrestling Entertainment company is slated to make one stop in the Rocket City on August 27, 2023.

Officials with WWE say every performance is family-friendly, inviting fans to watch their favorite superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown:

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Solo Sikoa

The USOs

Earlybird tickets can be bought starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 (CST). Special packages and experiences can be found here.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on June 23, 2023, at 10 a.m., and are $20 each (plus applicable fees) You can purchase tickets online here or at the VBC Box Office.

VBC officials remind ticket buyers that all dates, acts and prices are subject to change. A service charge is also added to each ticket.