HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says the driver of a vehicle driving the wrong way possibly suffered a medical incident just before the accident.

Sgt. Rosalind White told News 19 that officers were called to the area of Whitesburg Drive and Marsheutz Avenue around 12:19 p.m. after two vehicles were hit by the vehicle.

White says the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further injuries were reported in the incident. Traffic in the area has since cleared.