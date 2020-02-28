HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was killed in a wreck Friday afternoon on Jordan Lane.

The wreck happened around 4:45 on Jordan Lane near Grizzard Road.

The pickup truck ran into a culvert on the northbound side of the road, police said. The vehicle also caught fire after the crash.

Police did not identify the victim or say what may have caused the crash.

Huntsville police shut down all lanes of Jordan Lane between Sparkman and Grizzard and diverted traffic around the area.

Around 5:20 p.m. police began letting some traffic back through the area.