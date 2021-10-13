Woman injured in crash that shut down portions of Hwy 53

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman was critically injured in a wreck on Hwy 53 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say HEMSI emergency crews took the driver of one vehicle to Huntsivlle Hospital after she was thrown in the crash. Two passengers in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened on Highway 53 at Blake Bottom Road, just south of Research Park Boulevard, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville police said southbound traffic was being diverted in the area, and northbound lanes were down to one lane because of the wreck.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.