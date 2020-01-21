Man dies in morning wreck on Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was killed in a wreck on Jordan Lane Tuesday morning, Huntsville police said.

Police said a 42-year-old man was killed in the wreck that happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road.

The man was driving north on Jordan Lane when a man in another vehicle driving south crossed the two-way turn lane into oncoming traffic, hitting the victim’s car.

The victim was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital. The man in the other car also was taken to the hospital and was still there Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

34.730369 -86.586104