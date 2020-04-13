Wreck closes Jordan Lane from I-565 to University Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police closed down a portion of Jordan Lane in Huntsville because of a wreck during a pursuit.

Jordan Lane is closed from Interstate 565 to University Drive. They have also blocked traffic on Holmes Avenue so vehicles can’t cross Jordan Lane.

ALEA troopers were pursuing a motorcycle driver in a chase that began on Hwy 72 in Madison County.

ALEA officials confirmed two state troopers and two civilians were injured and taken to a local area hospital as a result of the crash.

A WHNT News 19 viewer witnessed the wreck that closed down the roadway. They say they saw a motorcycle speed through a red light with a law enforcement officer chasing after it. They say another vehicle hit the officer’s vehicle, causing it to flip several times. The witness says the officer’s vehicle also caught fire.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms a male State Trooper is one of the victims involved. He says the officer had severe injuries but is expected to be okay. Webser says the two other victims transported by ambulance were two females from two different vehicles. One of those women was taken to Huntsville Hospital, the other to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.