HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly Saturday morning wreck closed part of a major highway.

Huntsville Police said I-565 EB was closed at the exit for Huntsville International Airport shortly before 6:45 a.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed to News 19 that two vehicles were involved in the wreck. In the first vehicle, Webster said 1 pediatric patient was pronounced dead at the scene; HEMSI took four more and an adult driver to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services all in serious condition.

In the second vehicle, three people were injured. Webster said HEMSI took one person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and Decatur-Morgan EMS was called to take a second person to Huntsville Hospital. The third person injured told first responders they didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes while first responders work to clear the scene.