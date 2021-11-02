Wreaths for Veterans prepare for the holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Volunteers are fluffing and preparing wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves during the holiday season. It’s all part of a program called Wreaths for Veterans.

The program started in 2007 after co-founders, Jennifer Hames and Joy Parker, saw a photo of wreaths placed on graves at Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC. With a $200 donation from the Garden Club that they were a part of, the two started making wreaths.

Wreaths for Veterans has grown every year, and after being canceled during the pandemic, the two are thankful to be doing it again for the 2021 holiday season.

“It is a way to honor veterans that gave their lives for this country or who served and gave their lives,” Hames told News 19.

While Wreaths for Veterans primarily places holiday wreaths on veterans’ graves, they also offer wreaths for the community to purchase for a loved one’s grave. They are $10 each and can be purchased through their Facebook page.