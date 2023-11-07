HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville-based organization is preparing for its annual wreath placement.

During the holiday season, Wreaths for Veterans places wreaths on the graves of veterans in Huntsville.

Thousands of wreaths will need to be put together this year. However, they’ll need more hands to get it all done, as there were an additional 500 wreaths bought for placement in 2023.

Every day this week, helpers will be hard at work making sure all 4,000 wreaths are prepared to be placed on veterans’ graves throughout the city.

Over the last 12 years, the group has received help from local businesses and schools to decorate the wreaths, but more hands are always appreciated.

Volunteers are needed to help fluff wreaths, check bows to ensure each one has a tag, box up wreaths and more.

Many say remembering those who have served during the holiday is a meaningful tradition.

“It’s a great honor to be here and support the ones,” volunteer Bob Monette said. “I’m blessed that I can still do it physically and mentally.”

You can find the organization at Huntsville City Schools Warehouse Number 2, located at 3015 12th Avenue on the corner of 12th Avenue and 6th Street

Setup will take place on Monday, November 6 through Thursday, November 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wreath placement will begin on Tuesday, November 14th.