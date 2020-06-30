Wreaths for Veterans cancels wreath preparation, placement for 2020 season due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board members with Wreaths for Veterans have decided to cancel the 2020 season.

The nonprofit organization has prepared and placed wreaths on veterans’ graves at Valhalla and Maple Hill Cemeteries during the holidays for the past 12 years.

According to a statement, the board made the decision to protect hundreds of volunteers, many of whom are considered to be high risk.

Jennifer Hames, co-founder and vice president of the group, said in the statement that wreaths will be placed at the military monuments located at both cemeteries. She added she looks forward to seeing everyone for the 2021 season.

If you would like to donate to the organization, checks may be sent to: Wreaths for Veterans, 210 Bell Road, Huntsville, AL 35811.