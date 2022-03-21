ALABAMA (WHNT) – If you can’t make it to Birmingham for The World Games in July, you can get a taste of it in select major cities across the Yellowhammer State.

The World Games and Hibbett are partnering up to bring the medals to Hibbett locations across the state. Fans will be able to view the same medals that winning athletes will wear, wear them for photos, and visit with Vulcan and Vesta, the official mascots of the Games.

The medals will tour the state throughout March and April, with stops planned in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa:

Birmingham – Thursday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Hibbett, 220 Bessemer Road

Hoover – Thursday, April 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Hibbett, 1717 Montgomery Highway

Huntsville – Thursday, April 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Hibbett, 6275 University Drive NW

Mobile – Thursday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Hibbett, 7765 Airport Blvd.

Montgomery – Thursday, March 31 from 4-6 p.m at Hibbett, 2869 E. South Blvd.

Tuscaloosa – Thursday, April 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Hibbett, 1701 McFarland Blvd. East

World Games organizers estimate 500,000 spectators will attend the Games, which include softball, flag football, gymnastics, dance, sumo wrestling, climbing, parkour, and drone racing, just to name a few. 3,600 athletes are slated to participate, representing more than 100 countries. The Games will be held from July 7-17 at various venues across the Magic City, the first time the Games have been in the U.S. since the inaugural 1981 Games were held in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit The World Games website.