1 killed, 2 injured in trench collapse near Joe Davis Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were injured and one person killed in a trench collapse at a construction site in Huntsville on Thursday.

Huntsville Fire Chief Mac McFarlen confirmed crews were called to the stadium at 12:53 p.m.

In addition to Huntsville Fire Heavy Rescue, McFarlen said Madison Fire Heavy Rescue was called to the scene as well, along with HEMSI, Huntsville Police, and the Madison County Rescue Squad.

Huntsville Police confirm emergency crews rescued two people that were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

McFarlen confirmed a third person was killed in the collapse.

All three victims are City of Huntsville Public Works employees.

The Department of Public Works has been doing site work around the stadium to prepare the site for a new facility that will replace Joe Davis Stadium. The completion of the facility is set for fall of 2022.