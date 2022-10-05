HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Marchers will descend on downtown Huntsville this weekend for the annual Women’s March.

This year’s march will be held on October 8 at 10 a.m. in Big Spring Park.

According to a news release from Huntsville Women’s March (HWM), the march will coincide with “the march on Washington and sister marches in communities around [the] country.” More than 350 events are planned on October 8 nationwide.

The event will feature speakers and voter registration tables. The march will go to the Courthouse Square and return to the park at the event’s end.

HWM says this year’s efforts will include “drawing attention to the harm caused by the criminalization of abortion procedures and the need for greater civic engagement.”

“Abortion bans across the country, including the one in Alabama, have narrow exceptions for the health of the pregnant person,” the news release stated. “Some, like in Alabama, have no exception for rape or incest.”

Similar events will be held in Alabama cities like Birmingham and Fairhope. For more information on the marches, including the one in Huntsville, click here.