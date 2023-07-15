HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A popular women’s fashion retailer, Windsor, opened a location at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville on Thursday, July 13.

The location is on the lower level at Parkway Place (188) and can be found next to the Chicos.

According to Windsor’s website, they offer the ‘perfect’ dresses, gowns or outfits for any occasion. They also offer handbags, shoes and other accessories.

The store is set to be open during the following hours each day:

Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Tue 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Wed 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Thu 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m – 8 p.m.

Windsor Fashions, founded in 1937, has over 330 stores in the United States and a ‘fast-growing’ online store.

To learn more about the Windsor location at the Parkway Place Mall, you can visit the retailer’s website here.