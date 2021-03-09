Women leaders celebrate International Women’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It is International Women’s Day! Local female leaders celebrated the day by putting the finishing touches on a mural unveiled earlier this summer.

“This Girl Can” is a 3-story mural in downtown Huntsville celebrating 100 years since the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote.

It was sponsored by the Women’s Economic Development Council, Arts Huntsville, and other community organizations.

The women of the economic development council, along with the Women’s Business Council, honored the day by unveiling the final addition to the mural: a plaque dedicated to its sponsors.

Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle was also there, and presented a city proclamation honoring women in the workplace by declaring March 30th to be “Women-Owned Business Day.”

WEDC president Camillia King-Stanley says International Women’s Day was the perfect day to celebrate female empowerment and community growth.

“As we continue to be out in the forefront, it encourages other women who may be on the cusp of taking that leap, or have some doubt, that hey here’s women or that entity or group of women that are doing it, that are empowering each other, they’re encouraging, inspiring us, so hey let me try that as well,” she said.

The plaque features a QR code that will allow anyone to scan it with a smartphone to read about women’s suffrage, African American suffrage, teaching resources, and more. It will be updated periodically so as to never be out of date.