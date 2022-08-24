HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville is no stranger to science, technology, engineering and math careers, and now The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) created a program to introduce women to the opportunities available to them within these industries.

The Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) at UAH created Women in Technology Huntsville (WIT). WIT is aimed at expanding and educating women across the Tennessee Valley through events, seminars, and panels.

Women currently make up 48% of the US workforce, but only 27% of STEM employees, according to Census data. In addition, amid the current labor shortage and growing STEM industries, the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates a need for 1 million more STEM workers by 2030.

That’s where WIT comes in. The group launched in March 2022 with the goal of providing support, introducing career paths and promoting networking events for women in male-dominated industries.

Founding committee members of WIT, Valentina Iscaro and Sonia Robinson, want to ensure women feel supported to explore the opportunities the STEM field offers in the Huntsville area.

“Despite Huntsville growing exponentially, there were a lot of women in the STEM field that were not able to encourage, empower and educate these women and to offer them a place to support each other,” Iscaro told News 19.

Robinson added that the group is open to women from anywhere across North Alabama.

“This is all about community,” Robinson explained. “We want women in Huntsville and North Alabama to know they have a place that they belong, where they can seek like-minded people, and find that support network as they pursue these careers.”

WIT also hosts networking events and panels that are free for women to attend. You do not have to be a student at UAH.

More information on the program and upcoming events can be found here.